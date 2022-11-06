Royce & Associates LP Buys Shares of 592,486 LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 592,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.92% of LifeMD as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LifeMD by 85.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management bought a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Stock Performance

LFMD opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 686.40% and a negative net margin of 52.55%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

