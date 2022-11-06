Royce & Associates LP Invests $1.25 Million in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XMTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In related news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $771,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 120,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,950.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $771,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 120,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,950.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $1,196,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,351.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,640 shares of company stock valued at $9,960,345. Company insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Xometry stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.93. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

