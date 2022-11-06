Royce & Associates LP Sells 87,163 Shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,163 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.94% of Marin Software worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Marin Software in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Marin Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marin Software in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. Marin Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marin Software ( NASDAQ:MRIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 71.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.68%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

