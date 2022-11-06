Royce & Associates LP Sells 34,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of Progyny worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $3,167,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 20.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 386,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 66,894 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $289,074.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 398,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $289,074.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,327.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,529,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,520 shares of company stock worth $14,348,273. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PGNY. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

