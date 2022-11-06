Royce & Associates LP Raises Stock Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in American Software were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Software by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 218,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Software by 25.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 131,912 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Software by 19.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 784,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 125,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,400,000 after buying an additional 58,070 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,619,000 after buying an additional 52,103 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMSWA opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.01 million, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. American Software had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million. Research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $78,912.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $78,912.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,102 shares in the company, valued at $229,248.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

