State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 15,049 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,049 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of WWW stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.71. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair cut Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

