Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth about $1,929,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,724,000 after buying an additional 115,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 4.0 %

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

