State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,796 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. CWM LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

