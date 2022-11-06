State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of ZWS opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

