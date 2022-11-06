State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National Vision were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,427,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,461,000 after acquiring an additional 506,405 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,444 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515,072 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 258,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,599,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

