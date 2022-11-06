State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,739 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of ArcBest worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in ArcBest by 8.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 214.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in ArcBest by 17.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.78.

ARCB stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.08. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

