State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich purchased 10,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,998.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,264 shares of company stock valued at $225,201 in the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

LiveRamp stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.09.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. Benchmark began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.