State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 69,727 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 69,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $2,005,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

