State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,318 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,766 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,318 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at $98.81 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $99.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average is $84.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $169.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $42,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $726,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,617. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

