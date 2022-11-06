JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Target Price to $8.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
TRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.
TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 244.91 and a current ratio of 177.12. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $13.63.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,749,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,899,000 after acquiring an additional 90,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,992,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,413 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 3,099,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
