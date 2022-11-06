Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SKY opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Skyline Champion Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.