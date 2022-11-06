Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Skyline Champion Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of SKY opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. Skyline Champion has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.93.
Skyline Champion Company Profile
Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.
