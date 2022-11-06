ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.