ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Shares of ACIW stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
