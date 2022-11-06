State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Anne Motsenbocker bought 500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.71 per share, for a total transaction of $81,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,424.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Motsenbocker acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $239,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,626 shares of company stock worth $918,170. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $84.67 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $131.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average of $97.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 54.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

