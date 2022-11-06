Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.20% of Employers worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Employers by 709.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Employers in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Employers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EIG opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

