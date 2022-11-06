State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Natera worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $32,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,221.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $32,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,221.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,008 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,576.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $164,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832 in the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTRA opened at $44.44 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $121.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

