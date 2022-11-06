State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.34 Million in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 97,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 219.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 41,861 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $27.11 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at BRP Group

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $232.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.48 million. Analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Articles

