State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,772 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RYAN opened at $44.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 52.62% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

