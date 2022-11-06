State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Camden National were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 748.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $634.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.76. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

