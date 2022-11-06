State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 35,576 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 141.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OBNK shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Origin Bancorp to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $92.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

