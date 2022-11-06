State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Teradata worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 10.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 480.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 19.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,482,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,739 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDC opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

