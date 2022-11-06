State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $68.17 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $95.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRUS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

