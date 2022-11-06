CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of CVB Financial worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVBF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CVBF opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.42. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

