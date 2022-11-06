State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 151.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading

