State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 2,669 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,279,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,799,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $6,291,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Franklin Electric by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 132,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $4,517,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

FELE opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,033.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total transaction of $954,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,033.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $145,397.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,499.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,706,449 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

