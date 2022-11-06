State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.28% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 270.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $325,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.