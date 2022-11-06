State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,553,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,681,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,553,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

CWST opened at $80.59 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.03.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.