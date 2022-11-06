State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 59,484 CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of CBIZ at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 3.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 14.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CBIZ by 683.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,581,000 after buying an additional 315,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $43,215.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,549.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,599. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $46.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $50.57.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

