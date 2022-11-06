State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,167 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Evolent Health worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 199.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

In other news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,464,110 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evolent Health Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.46 and a beta of 1.60. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. Analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

