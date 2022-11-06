State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,208 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $432,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 3.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.62.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.