State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Greif worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after purchasing an additional 72,756 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $331,881.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,256,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,074,752.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $331,881.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,256,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,074,752.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,177 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,677. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE:GEF opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.09. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

