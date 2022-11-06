Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,372 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 280,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 255.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 154,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 2.1 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.71 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

