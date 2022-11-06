Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 32.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,295,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,298 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at about $17,467,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $16,272,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $12,974,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.52. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.64 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $49,424.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

