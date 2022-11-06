Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 20,945.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,818,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772,223 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,900,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 81,003.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 767,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 766,289 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 620,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after acquiring an additional 599,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84.

