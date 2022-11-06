PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 116.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 55.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Up 2.2 %

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.66. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $99.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.