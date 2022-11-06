PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 116.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 248.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 55.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.
Insider Activity at PACCAR
PACCAR Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.66. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $99.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.00.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.21%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Read More
