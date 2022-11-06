12,486 Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 14.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the period.

HLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $394.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

