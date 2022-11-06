Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 10,244 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,244 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

SMFG stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

