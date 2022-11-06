Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Guild Stock Up 6.1 %

Guild stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. Guild has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Insider Activity

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $287.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.33 million. Guild had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Guild during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth about $137,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

