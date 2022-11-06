Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Piper Sandler

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245 in the last ninety days. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.