131,389 Shares in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Sunnova Energy International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NOVA opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

