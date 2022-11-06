Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 634 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

