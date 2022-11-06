Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $48.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MUR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.44.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.47. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,702 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after purchasing an additional 276,213 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 22.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

