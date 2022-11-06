Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WPP were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in WPP by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in WPP by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in WPP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($17.34) to GBX 1,225 ($14.16) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($13.99) to GBX 950 ($10.98) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 915 ($10.58) to GBX 864 ($9.99) in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WPP from GBX 1,290 ($14.92) to GBX 1,210 ($13.99) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $875.50.

WPP Stock Performance

About WPP

NYSE:WPP opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

