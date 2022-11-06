2,968 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,835,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,977,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,427,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,193,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,324,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Azenta Stock Performance

AZTA opened at $42.07 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The firm had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Articles

