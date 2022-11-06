Fifth Third Bancorp Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 97,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.00%.

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

