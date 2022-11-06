Fifth Third Bancorp Has $113,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 18,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,169,000 after acquiring an additional 393,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,403,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,311,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $96.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.66. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $107.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.